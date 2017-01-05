Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Thursday, January 5, 2017

News Commodities Natural Market Opens in Winooski

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge The Commodities Natural Market storefront - SUZANNE PODHAIZER
  • Suzanne Podhaizer
  • The Commodities Natural Market storefront
On Sunday, December 18, the long-awaited Winooski branch of Commodities Natural Market opened in Keen's Crossing. The 3,300-square-foot store is the third in the CNM family. The original store opened in New York's East Village in 1993. A Stowe location followed in 2015. Owner Michael Hughes was drawn to the 'Noosk because of its diversity, and its residents' need for a place to purchase healthy, affordable food.

Bright and airy, the store offers basic staples — mostly in local, organic and all-natural variations — as well as specialty items such as artisan sandwich meats from The Piggery in New York, chocolate-flavored hummus, and Talenti ice cream and sorbet. Kombucha is on tap, as is Brio Coffeeworks cold brew.

Cost-wise, here's a sampling:
click to enlarge The bulk section at Commodities Natural Market - SUZANNE PODHAIZER
  • Suzanne Podhaizer
  • The bulk section at Commodities Natural Market
  • Field Day beans, can: $1.69
  • Sweet Rowan or Kimball Brook milk, half-gallon: $4.99
  • Annie's Mac 'n' Cheese, family-size box: $4.99
  • Conventional rolled oats, pound: $0.99
  • Maple Meadow eggs, dozen: $4.99
  • Cabot unsalted butter, pound: $4.99
  • Misty Knoll whole chicken, pound: $4.79
  • Cabot cheddar, 8-ounce bar: $3.99
  • O Bread baguette: $3.99
  • Yellow onions, pound: $1.49
  • Organic bananas, pound: $0.99
Shoppers can also find an expanding selection of grab-and-go items in the refrigerated cases.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

