Suzanne Podhaizer
The Commodities Natural Market storefront
On Sunday, December 18, the long-awaited Winooski branch of Commodities Natural Market
opened in Keen's Crossing. The 3,300-square-foot store is the third in the CNM family. The original store opened in New York's East Village in 1993. A Stowe location followed in 2015. Owner Michael Hughes was drawn to the 'Noosk because of its diversity, and its residents' need for a place to purchase healthy, affordable food.
Bright and airy, the store offers basic staples — mostly in local, organic and all-natural variations — as well as specialty items such as artisan sandwich meats from The Piggery
in New York, chocolate-flavored hummus, and Talenti ice cream and sorbet. Kombucha is on tap, as is Brio Coffeeworks
cold brew.
Cost-wise, here's a sampling:
Suzanne Podhaizer
The bulk section at Commodities Natural Market
- Field Day beans, can: $1.69
- Sweet Rowan or Kimball Brook milk, half-gallon: $4.99
- Annie's Mac 'n' Cheese, family-size box: $4.99
- Conventional rolled oats, pound: $0.99
- Maple Meadow eggs, dozen: $4.99
- Cabot unsalted butter, pound: $4.99
- Misty Knoll whole chicken, pound: $4.79
- Cabot cheddar, 8-ounce bar: $3.99
- O Bread baguette: $3.99
- Yellow onions, pound: $1.49
- Organic bananas, pound: $0.99
Shoppers can also find an expanding selection of grab-and-go items in the refrigerated cases.
Suzanne Podhaizer
Products at Commodities Natural Market