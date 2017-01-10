Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Farmers Market Kitchen
Coconut Carrot Squash Soup
Hannah Palmer Egan
January 10, 2017
Hannah Palmer Egan
Coconut carrot squash soup
I love a good winter soup. Last summer, my garden gave abundant storage squash and a boatload of carrots, which we harvested just before December's first major deep freeze. These are so candy-sweet I've been digging (get it?) eating them raw, but they're also fabulous roasted or — in this case — in soups or stews.
Last weekend, I threw together this easy little blender soup, which is basically just squash and carrots and coconut milk — heart-healthy and vegan in a season during which I tend to lean on cheeses, meats and potatoes for calories.
Pro tip: Double the recipe and freeze or can (20 minutes in a pressure canner at 15 pounds renders this shelf-stable). With a buttered roll, it's insta-lunch, any day of the week!
The only catch? You kind of need a food processor. Cutting up all those veggies is time consuming without one.
Coconut Carrot Squash Soup
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
Preparation:
- 2 pounds carrots, peeled and trimmed
- 2 pounds squash, peeled and trimmed
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 2-3 cups water or mild-flavored vegetable stock
- Dash garam masala, cloves or other warm spice
- 1 can coconut milk
- Salt to taste
- Shred the carrots and squash using a food processor or grater — you'll likely need to do it in batches unless you have a very large machine. (Alternatively, dice veggies and blend later.)
- Meanwhile, warm the oils in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the vegetables and water/stock.
- Cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until the veggies are soft, 20-25 minutes.
- Add coconut milk and stir thoroughly. Cut heat and churn in a blender (regular or immersion) or food processor until smooth.
- Garnish with smoked paprika and drizzled sesame oil, and serve with crusty sourdough bread.
Hannah Palmer Egan
Hannah Palmer Egan is a food and drink writer at Seven Days.