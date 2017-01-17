Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Breakfast Club Breakfast Club: Benedicts Are Better at the Parson's Corner

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge Potato cakes, poached eggs, ham-and-sausage gravy - HANNAH PALMER EGAN
  • Hannah Palmer Egan
  • Potato cakes, poached eggs, ham-and-sausage gravy
Starting just after 5 a.m. daily — except on Tuesdays, when the restaurant is closed — early birds and locals shuffle in to the Parson's Corner in Barton. Some perch on the round stools at an L-shaped counter and banter with the cook. Others head to booths in the restaurant's sunny dining room, which was once the parlor of a minister in service to the Congregational Church just across the way.

Diners come for breakfast —  homey updates on chrome classics such as eggs with bacon or steak or corned beef hash, melty three-egg omelets or flapjacks as big as your face and glazed with maple syrup.

I usually hit this locavore diner on my way to ski at Jay Peak — it's less than a mile off Exit  25 if you're traveling north on I-91. Chef Dave Rath and his cooks put out some of the best breakfast I've found in Vermont — excellent fuel for a day on the slopes.

I can't resist  the Farmer’s Benedict — a biscuits-and-gravy/Benedict mashup in which poached eggs rest on a split English muffin, all smothered with hunky, herb-tinged ham-and-sausage gravy.  A similar egg dish that swaps crisp potato croquettes for the muffin (usually found on the specials menu) is just as beguiling.
click to enlarge Crab cake Benedict, splashed with Cholula - HANNAH PALMER EGAN
  • Hannah Palmer Egan
  • Crab cake Benedict, splashed with Cholula
And on that note, if you’re lucky enough to catch the on-again, off-again crab-cake Benedict, it's one of the finest this side of the Chesapeake Bay.

Tags: , , , , ,

Hannah Palmer Egan

Hannah Palmer Egan
 Hannah Palmer Egan is a food and drink writer at Seven Days.

