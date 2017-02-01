Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Bite Club

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Eat this Week, February 1 to February 7, 2017: Wine Geeks Go Greek

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge eatthisweek1-1-951e98875f987e6b.jpg
For its February wine dinner, Stowe's Cork Wine Bar & Market journeys through rocky Grecian hills for a closer look at small-production Anatolian wines, paired with four courses from head chef Dave Davey. Start with sardines and mussels and a crisp, citrusy white from Santorini. Then dive into grilled mezze snacks such as pork souvlaki, springy halloumi cheese and smoke-kissed vegetables, served with dips, spreads and breads. A dark and aromatic Xinomavro from Macedonia plays up the earth tones in an entrée of lamb moussaka, while Kir-Yianni's sparkling pink Akakies complements a honey-tinged sweet treat to finish.

Greek Wine Dinner: Tuesday, February 7, 6:30-9 p.m., Cork Wine Bar & Market, Stowe. $55 plus tax and gratuity; reservations recommended. corkvt.com

Other Food Events

Practice your Edwardian etiquette over a four-course spread — and take notes on best practices for proper mealtime minutiae — this Saturday.
Event Details 'Downton Abbey'-Inspired Dinner & Etiquette Talk
@ Governor's House in Hyde Park
100 Main St.
Stowe/Smuggs
Hyde Park, VT
When: Sat., Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m.
802-888-6888
Food & Drink
Map
Sample spicy stews, spreads and injera breads as guest chefs Alganesh Michael and Mulu Twelde present authentic East African flavors at this one-night-only feast.

Pop-up Ethiopian Dinner: Saturday, February 4, seatings at 5, 6:30 & 8 p.m., Big Picture Theater & Café, Waitsfield. $25; reservations required. bigpicturetheater.info

Susan Staley of Burlington Herb Clinic gives students the dirt on the common culinary herb, which has myriad medicinal uses.
Event Details Herbal Materia Medca — All About Sage
@ Railyard Apothecary
270 Battery St.
Burlington, VT
When: Sat., Feb. 4, 1-2:30 p.m.
Seminars
Map
Diversify your seed collection while sharing garden stories at this annual Swap Sisters exchange next Tuesday.
Event Details Seed Swap
@ The Deep Well
144 S. Main St.
Northeast Kingdom
Hardwick, VT
When: Tue., Feb. 7, 6:30-8 p.m.
802-755-6336
Agriculture
Map

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Events

  • Herbal Materia Medca — All About Sage @ Railyard Apothecary

    • Susan Staley of Burlington Herb Clinic gives students the dirt on the common culinary herb, which also has myriad medicinal uses....
    • Sat., Feb. 4, 1-2:30 p.m. Donations.

  • 'Downton Abbey'-Inspired Dinner & Etiquette Talk @ Governor's House in Hyde Park

    • Participants nosh on a four-course spread while taking notes on Edwardian mealtime minutiae....
    • Sat., Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m. $47.50; preregister.

  • Seed Swap @ The Deep Well

    • Green thumbs stock up on a variety of garden starters at an annual Swap Sisters exchange....
    • Tue., Feb. 7, 6:30-8 p.m. Free.

About The Author

Hannah Palmer Egan

Hannah Palmer Egan
Bio:
 Hannah Palmer Egan is a food and drink writer at Seven Days.

More by Hannah Palmer Egan

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

Latest in Bite Club

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation