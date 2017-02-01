Eat this Week, February 1 to February 7, 2017: Wine Geeks Go Greek

click to enlarge

Greek Wine Dinner: Tuesday, February 7, 6:30-9 p.m., Cork Wine Bar & Market, Stowe. $55 plus tax and gratuity; reservations recommended. corkvt.com

Other Food Events

Pop-up Ethiopian Dinner: Saturday, February 4, seatings at 5, 6:30 & 8 p.m., Big Picture Theater & Café, Waitsfield. $25; reservations required. bigpicturetheater.info

For its February wine dinner, Stowe's Cork Wine Bar & Market journeys through rocky Grecian hills for a closer look at small-production Anatolian wines, paired with four courses from head chef Dave Davey. Start with sardines and mussels and a crisp, citrusy white from Santorini. Then dive into grilled mezze snacks such as pork souvlaki, springy halloumi cheese and smoke-kissed vegetables, served with dips, spreads and breads. A dark and aromatic Xinomavro from Macedonia plays up the earth tones in an entrée of lamb moussaka, while Kir-Yianni's sparkling pink Akakies complements a honey-tinged sweet treat to finish.Practice your Edwardian etiquette over a four-course spread — and take notes on best practices for proper mealtime minutiae — this Saturday.Sample spicy stews, spreads and injera breads as guest chefs Alganesh Michael and Mulu Twelde present authentic East African flavors at this one-night-only feast.Susan Staley of Burlington Herb Clinic gives students the dirt on the common culinary herb, which has myriad medicinal uses.Diversify your seed collection while sharing garden stories at this annual Swap Sisters exchange next Tuesday.