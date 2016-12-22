Thursday, December 22, 2016
Reorder Narcotic Release Trippy New Track, "Only Dogs Know"
By Jordan Adams
on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:30 AM
Reorder Narcotic
Reorder Narcotic, "Only Dogs Know"
Have you ever wondered what a pop song would sound like if it were pulled apart, cobbled back together collage-style and stretched into infinity? OK, maybe not infinity, but over nine times its original length?
Jason Cooley (Blue Button
) and Eric Olsen (Swale
) revive their long-dormant experimental project Reorder Narcotic
with a new track, "Only Dogs Know."
Cooley and Olsen reimagine the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" in this 27-minute track, endlessly looping its verses and chorus over a bed of swirling, atmospheric synths. The band have not performed in quite a while but note that a new album is likely on the way. You can check out their 2001 album, AUX
, on Bandcamp
.
And if the new song's cover art looks familiar, there's a reason for that
.
