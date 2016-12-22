Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Music Reorder Narcotic Release Trippy New Track, "Only Dogs Know"

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:30 AM

Reorder Narcotic, "Only Dogs Know"
  • Reorder Narcotic
  • Reorder Narcotic, "Only Dogs Know"
Have you ever wondered what a pop song would sound like if it were pulled apart, cobbled back together collage-style and stretched into infinity? OK, maybe not infinity, but over nine times its original length?

Jason Cooley (Blue Button) and Eric Olsen (Swale) revive their long-dormant experimental project Reorder Narcotic with a new track, "Only Dogs Know."


Cooley and Olsen reimagine the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" in this 27-minute track, endlessly looping its verses and chorus over a bed of swirling, atmospheric synths. The band have not performed in quite a while but note that a new album is likely on the way. You can check out their 2001 album, AUX, on Bandcamp.

And if the new song's cover art looks familiar, there's a reason for that.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

 Jordan Adams is the assistant music editor at Seven Days.

