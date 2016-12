click to enlarge Reorder Narcotic

Have you ever wondered what a pop song would sound like if it were pulled apart, cobbled back together collage-style and stretched into infinity? OK, maybe not infinity, but over nine times its original length?Jason Cooley ( Blue Button ) and Eric Olsen ( Swale ) revive their long-dormant experimental project Reorder Narcotic with a new track, "Only Dogs Know."Cooley and Olsen reimagine the Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" in this 27-minute track, endlessly looping its verses and chorus over a bed of swirling, atmospheric synths. The band have not performed in quite a while but note that a new album is likely on the way. You can check out their 2001 album,, on Bandcamp And if the new song's cover art looks familiar, there's a reason for that