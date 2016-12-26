Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Monday, December 26, 2016

Music Top Vermont Singles of 2016: SnakeFoot & Steph Heaghney, "All Gifted"

Posted By on Mon, Dec 26, 2016 at 6:30 AM

SnakeFoot & Steph Heaghney, 'All Gifted / Trouble EP'
  • SnakeFoot & Steph Heaghney
  • SnakeFoot & Steph Heaghney, 'All Gifted / Trouble EP'
As 2016 draws to a close, this week we're recapping some of our favorite local singles of the year. Today's selection is "All Gifted," from SnakeFoot & Steph Heaghney.


Released in May, this single comes from a stellar recording, All Gifted / Trouble EP, whose lone flaw was that it only contained two songs. SnakeFoot is a provocative and increasingly renowned local producer. Heaghney is best known as the vocalist for the local neo-soul outfit Smooth Antics. "All Gifted" is  indeed a fine example of the duo's individual gifts — SnakeFoot's exotically slinky and subtly complex beat-making and Heaghney's smoky, alluring croon. Here's hoping 2017 brings more from these two.

About The Author

Dan Bolles

Dan Bolles
Bio:
 Dan Bolles is the Seven Days music editor. His column "Soundbites" appears weekly.

