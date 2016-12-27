Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Music Five Picks for New Year's Eve 2016

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge Madaila - COURTESY OF MADAILA
  • Courtesy of Madaila
  • Madaila
One thing I've learned over the years is that it's better to have a plan on New Year's Eve than to just wing it. Save the spontaneity for a different night. Lack of New Year's Eve planning inevitably leads to long lines, missing out on sold-out shows and lots of frustrated crying — in my experience, anyway. Seven Days suggests these five events:


1) Local Dork at Foam Brewers

Vinyl DJs Matt Hagen and Bob Wagner get the party started nice and early.

11 a.m., free.

2) The New Review at Burlington Waterfront's Skinny Pancake

This nine-piece soul/funk band will please lovers of Kat Wright, West End Blend and the New Mastersounds. Emma Cook & Questionable Company open.

9 p.m., $10 advance, $15 at the door.

3) Karaoke on the Edge of '17 at Charlie-O's World Famous

Sing your heart out at Montpelier's most rockin' watering hole.

9 p.m., free.

4) Josh Gondelman at Vermont Comedy Club

If partying isn't your thing, why not laugh your ass off with comedian Josh Gonedlman?

8 p.m. and 10 p.m. $25-35 for the early show, $35-45 for the late show.

5) Madaila: The Secret at the Higher Ground Ballroom

Find out what "the secret" is with Burlington's favorite party monsters. LuxDeluxe and smalltalker open.

9 p.m., $25 advance, $30 at the door.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

