Courtesy of Madaila
Madaila
One thing I've learned over the years is that it's better to have a plan on New Year's Eve than to just wing it. Save the spontaneity for a different night. Lack of New Year's Eve planning inevitably leads to long lines, missing out on sold-out shows and lots of frustrated crying — in my experience, anyway. Seven Days
suggests these five events:
1) Local Dork
at Foam Brewers
Vinyl DJs Matt Hagen and Bob Wagner get the party started nice and early.
11 a.m., free.
2) The New Review
at Burlington Waterfront's Skinny Pancake
This nine-piece soul/funk band will please lovers of Kat Wright, West End Blend and the New Mastersounds. Emma Cook & Questionable Company
open.
9 p.m., $10 advance, $15 at the door.
3) Karaoke on the Edge of '17
at Charlie-O's World Famous
Sing your heart out at Montpelier's most rockin' watering hole.
9 p.m., free.
4) Josh Gondelman
at Vermont Comedy Club
If partying isn't your thing, why not laugh your ass off with comedian Josh Gonedlman?
8 p.m. and 10 p.m. $25-35 for the early show, $35-45 for the late show.
5) Madaila: The Secret
at the Higher Ground Ballroom
Find out what "the secret" is with Burlington's favorite party monsters. LuxDeluxe
and smalltalker
open.
9 p.m., $25 advance, $30 at the door.