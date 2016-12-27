Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Live Culture

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Music Top Vermont Singles of 2016: Madaila, "Realization"

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge Madaila, 'Traces' - COURTESY OF MADAILA
  • Courtesy of Madaila
  • Madaila, 'Traces'
As 2016 draws to a close, this week we're recapping some of our favorite local singles of the year. Today's selection is "Realization," from local psych-pop phenoms, Madaila.

2016 was a big year for Madaila, highlighted by the release of the band's second album, Traces. The bulk of the material from that record was composed fairly recently. But "Realization" actually predates the formation of the band. Front man Mark Daly wrote the song while holed up in a rural Vermont cabin in the immediate aftermath of the dissolution of his old band, Chamberlin.  The song marked a distinct change of musical direction for him. That shift would eventually lead to the formation of Madaila, who bring the tune to vivd colorful life here.
 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Dan Bolles

Dan Bolles
Bio:
 Dan Bolles is the Seven Days music editor. His column "Soundbites" appears weekly.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

More on Music

Latest in Live Culture

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
e-newsletters:

All content © 2016 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So Champlain St Ste 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation