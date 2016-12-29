Thursday, December 29, 2016
Music
Jordan Adams on His Favorite Local Albums of 2016
Posted
Jordan Adams
on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 6:30 AM
Greetings! It's year-end wrap-up time, so obviously we need to churn out some listicles. As Seven Days
assistant music editor, I had the pleasure of writing about Vermont's music scene for one-third of 2016. Within that time, I covered several albums that became fast favorites — and here they are.
5. Bleach Day, Where to Dream
Louie Kiley and Vinny Marksohn released their blissed-out, dreamy debut via their own cassette tape label, AF Tapes
.
4. Sten Bowen, Four Living Creatures
Sten Bowen's "search for God" is chronicled in his home-recorded collection of neo-classical influenced pop.
3. Madaila, Traces
Things get heady and conceptual on the band's soulful sophomore album.
2. Little Slugger, Perfect Days
Their sophomore LP is chock-full of tight tunes from across the pop spectrum.
1. Orange Julians, Object
Julian Rumney DeFelice's radio-ready electro-pop is devilishly catchy and cautiously introspective.
Jordan Adams is the assistant music editor at Seven Days.