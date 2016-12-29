Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Thursday, December 29, 2016

Music Jordan Adams on His Favorite Local Albums of 2016

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 6:30 AM

Greetings! It's year-end wrap-up time, so obviously we need to churn out some listicles. As Seven Days assistant music editor, I had the pleasure of writing about Vermont's music scene for one-third of 2016. Within that time, I covered several albums that became fast favorites — and here they are.

5. Bleach Day, Where to Dream
click to enlarge Bleach Day, Where to Dream - COURTESY OF BLEACH DAY
  • Courtesy of Bleach Day
  • Bleach Day, Where to Dream
Louie Kiley and Vinny Marksohn released their blissed-out, dreamy debut via their own cassette tape label, AF Tapes.


4. Sten Bowen, Four Living Creatures
click to enlarge Sten Bowen, Four Living Creatures - COURTESY OF STEN BOWEN
  • Courtesy of Sten Bowen
  • Sten Bowen, Four Living Creatures
Sten Bowen's "search for God" is chronicled in his home-recorded collection of neo-classical influenced pop.


3. Madaila, Traces
click to enlarge Madaila, Traces - COURTESY OF MADAILA
  • Courtesy of Madaila
  • Madaila, Traces
Things get heady and conceptual on the band's soulful sophomore album.


2. Little Slugger, Perfect Days
click to enlarge Little Slugger, Perfect Days - COURTESY OF LITTLE SLUGGER
  • Courtesy of Little Slugger
  • Little Slugger, Perfect Days
Their sophomore LP is chock-full of tight tunes from across the pop spectrum.


1. Orange Julians, Object
click to enlarge Orange Julians, Object - COURTESY OF ORANGE JULIANS
  • Courtesy of Orange Julians
  • Orange Julians, Object
Julian Rumney DeFelice's radio-ready electro-pop is devilishly catchy and cautiously introspective.


Jordan Adams

Jordan Adams
Bio:
 Jordan Adams is the assistant music editor at Seven Days.

