Friday, December 30, 2016

Music Top Vermont Singles of 2016: Kat Wright & Brett Hughes, "This Land Is Your Land"

Posted By on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge R to L: Dwight Ritcher, Nicole Nelson, Kelly Ravin, Kat Wright, Brett Hughes, Francesca Blanchard, Marie Claire Johnson, Stephanie Lynn Heaghney
  • R to L: Dwight Ritcher, Nicole Nelson, Kelly Ravin, Kat Wright, Brett Hughes, Francesca Blanchard, Marie Claire Johnson, Stephanie Lynn Heaghney
As 2016 draws to a close, this week we're recapping some of our favorite local singles of the year. The final selection of the year is Woody Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land," arranged by Brett Hughes & Kat Wright in tribute to Bernie Sanders.


While Hughes and Wright helmed the project, which was recorded at Signal Kitchen in Burlington, it really was a group effort. The band features an impressive collection of local talent, including vocalists Dwight & Nicole, Francesca Blanchard, Marie Claire Johnson, Smooth Antics' Stephanie Lynn Heaghney, Kelly Ravin and Wright. Several members of Wright's band turn up, too. Among these are Josh Weinstein (bass), Ezra Oklan (drums), Bob Wagner (guitar) and Shane Hardiman (keys). Rounding out the group are guitarists Lowell Thompson and Hughes, the latter of whom organized the supergroup session with Wright and Sanders' campaign staffer, Luis Calderin.

We should note that we were sorely tempted to close the year with a song — literally any song — from Wright's excellent 2016 record, By My Side. But especially given the social and political anxiety and uncertainty felt by so many this year, the unifying message of this Guthrie classic seemed an appropriate choice as we look ahead to 2017.




