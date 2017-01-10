Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Music Venezuela's Betsayada Machado y Parranda El Clavo Come to Burlington

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 9:54 AM

click to enlarge Betsayda Machado - COURTESTY OF BETSAYDA MACHADO
  • Courtesty of Betsayda Machado
  • Betsayda Machado
Mixed Methods is bringing Afro-Venezuelan icons Betsayda Machado y Parranda El Clavo to Burlington for a special performance on Wednesday, January 11, at North End Studios. Below, you'll find a video announcement made especially for their Burlington show.
It was only in the the last year that Machado and her rhythmic/choral collaborators, Parranda El Clavo, gained widespread notoriety outside of their small town of El Clavo in the Barlovento region of Miranda, Venezuela. The town has a population of approximately 1,500. The group is known for its traditional Afro-Caribbean music, soon to be showcased on the group's forthcoming debut album.

  • Betsayda Machado y La Parranda El Clavo @ North End Studio A

    • World-class Venezuelan drumming, singing and dancing heat up Burlington's Old North End....
    • Wed., Jan. 11, 8-10 p.m. $7-10.

