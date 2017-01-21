click to enlarge Dreamstime

Does Absence Make the Heart Grow Fonder?

For a future story,is interested in talking to couples who experience frequent or lengthy separation due to a job (urban commuter? touring band?), military deployment or simply living at a geographical distance from each other.If this applies to you, please respond to our survey below by Wednesday, February 1 at 5 p.m. We won't share your identity without your permission.