Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Live Culture

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Saturday, January 21, 2017

Words Are You in a Long-Distance Relationship? We Want to Hear From You

Posted By on Sat, Jan 21, 2017 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge DREAMSTIME
  • Dreamstime
For a future story, Seven Days is interested in talking to couples who experience frequent or lengthy separation due to a job (urban commuter? touring band?), military deployment or simply living at a geographical distance from each other.

If this applies to you, please respond to our survey below by Wednesday, February 1 at 5 p.m. We won't share your identity without your permission.

Does Absence Make the Heart Grow Fonder?

Fill out my online form.

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Pamela Polston

Pamela Polston
Bio:
 Pamela Polston is the cofounder, coeditor and associate publisher of Seven Days.

More by Pamela Polston

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

More on Words

Latest in Live Culture

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation