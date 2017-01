click to enlarge Courtesy of Phantom Suns

Phantom Suns

Burlington's post-grunge rockers Phantom Suns have shared a new song and video, "Disposable." The track comes from their forthcoming album, to be released later this year. Phantom Suns recently dropped the album's first track, "Probably Wrong," which you can hear on Bandcamp Songwriter/vocalist/guitarist Seth Gundersen ( Villanelles NODON ) explains tovia email that, though "Disposable" was written almost seven years ago, the song has a timely significance in 2017."[It's] about a greedy, entitled, selfish person. This person is obsessed with wealth, [and is] always trying to conquer," says Gundersen. "The [song's] narrator is observing the greedy person's behavior and predicting that his limitless greed will prove to be [his] downfall."Gundersen notes that he was not politically motivated when he wrote the song, although it feels apropos in light of major national events.Phantom Suns, along with locals the Devon McGarry Band , open for Holy White Hounds on Saturday, January 28, at the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in South Burlington.