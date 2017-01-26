Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Music Phantom Suns Share New Song and Video, "Disposable"

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge Phantom Suns - COURTESY OF PHANTOM SUNS
  • Courtesy of Phantom Suns
  • Phantom Suns
Burlington's post-grunge rockers Phantom Suns have shared a new song and video, "Disposable." The track comes from their forthcoming album, to be released later this year. Phantom Suns recently dropped the album's first track, "Probably Wrong," which you can hear on Bandcamp.
Songwriter/vocalist/guitarist Seth Gundersen (Villanelles, NODON) explains to Seven Days via email that, though "Disposable" was written almost seven years ago, the song has a timely significance in 2017.
"[It's] about a greedy, entitled, selfish person. This person is obsessed with wealth, [and is] always trying to conquer," says Gundersen. "The [song's] narrator is observing the greedy person's behavior and predicting that his limitless greed will prove to be [his] downfall."

Gundersen notes that he was not politically motivated when he wrote the song, although it feels apropos in light of major national events.

Phantom Suns, along with locals the Devon McGarry Band, open for Holy White Hounds on Saturday, January 28, at the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in South Burlington.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

