Monday, January 30, 2017

Joke of the Week Joke of the Week: The Long and Short of It

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 3:07 PM

It's Monday, which means it's time for your weekly dose of locavore levity: the Joke of the Week! This week's joke comes from New Haven's Katie Gillespie. Take it away, Katie…

I went with a guy I was dating to his fraternity reunion, and when I introduced myself to someone I assume was named Chad, I said, "I'm 30 and I've never been in a frat house."

Chad popped his collar and told me that I should say fraternity because frat is disrespectful. When I asked how, he said, "Well, you wouldn't call your country a cunt, would you?"

And I said, "Well, no, Chad, because I know how that word is spelled. If you shorten it, it's count."

About That Joke
Says Gillespie: I wish this was not a true story.

Meet the Comedian, Katie Gillespie

click to enlarge Katie Gillespie - COURTESY OF KATIE GILLESPIE
  • Courtesy of Katie Gillespie
  • Katie Gillespie
Katie Gillespie was born and raised in Wisconsin, where she ate a lot of cheese. She got her start in standup while living in Chicago and relocated to Vermont for mountains and a job. Mostly the mountains, though.

She uses comedy to tackle subjects such as death and dying. So, very light and breezy. She has performed at the Lincoln Lodge (Chicago), Two Hour Comedy Hour (Chicago), the Kates (Chicago), and the Vermont Comedy Club (Burlington).

See Her Live
Catch Gillespie at the Stowe Town Hall on Friday, February 10, 7:30 p.m.

Think you can do better?

We're always looking for jokes from local comedians. We publish one joke each week, and you can read through previous ones here.
Submit your joke!


Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

About The Author

Dan Bolles

Dan Bolles
Bio:
 Dan Bolles is the Seven Days music editor. His column "Soundbites" appears weekly.

More by Dan Bolles

