I went with a guy I was dating to his fraternity reunion, and when I introduced myself to someone I assume was named Chad, I said, "I'm 30 and I've never been in a frat house."



Chad popped his collar and told me that I should say fraternity because frat is disrespectful. When I asked how, he said, "Well, you wouldn't call your country a cunt, would you?"



And I said, "Well, no, Chad, because I know how that word is spelled. If you shorten it, it's count."



