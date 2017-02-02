Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Thursday, February 2, 2017

Music Eric George: 'And When I Sing' in NPR's Tiny Desk Contest

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2017 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge Eric George - ERIC GEORGE
  • Eric George
  • Eric George
Last month, National Public Radio began taking entries for its annual Tiny Desk Contest. As per usual, a number of Vermont acts submitted this year, in hopes of landing a coveted Tiny Desk Concert appearance and a national tour with NPR and Lagunitas.

Among these is local songwriter and current Honky Tonk Tuesday ringleader Eric George. His submission for his song "And When I Sing," was recently featured on the contest's Tumblr page, which is a clearinghouse for videos that have "caught the eyes and ears" of the contest's curators.

Here's what NPR Music scribe Ben Nadaff-Haffery had to say about George's tune:

Eric George, of Burlington, Vt., has a clear appreciation for the jaunty, big-hearted folk of Woody Guthrie. On the wall behind him, you can see a poster bearing a well-known Guthrie quote:

'I hate a song that makes you think that you are not any good. I hate a song that makes you think that you are just born to lose … I am out to sing songs that will prove to you that this is your world.'

“And When I Sing” is very much on Guthrie’s side of that divide. With a swaying performance on his 12-string and spiritual accompaniment by a spotted pup, George has shared a slice of stirring self-affirmation and bracing goodwill.
We'd say that's just about spot on. Take a look and listen to George's video below. And check back soon, as we'll be posting other local TDC submissions as we find them. (If you're a local artist and you submitted to TDC, let us know!)


