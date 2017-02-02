Eric George, of Burlington, Vt., has a clear appreciation for the jaunty, big-hearted folk of Woody Guthrie. On the wall behind him, you can see a poster bearing a well-known Guthrie quote:We'd say that's just about spot on. Take a look and listen to George's video below. And check back soon, as we'll be posting other local TDC submissions as we find them. (If you're a local artist and you submitted to TDC, let us know!)
'I hate a song that makes you think that you are not any good. I hate a song that makes you think that you are just born to lose … I am out to sing songs that will prove to you that this is your world.'
“And When I Sing” is very much on Guthrie’s side of that divide. With a swaying performance on his 12-string and spiritual accompaniment by a spotted pup, George has shared a slice of stirring self-affirmation and bracing goodwill.
