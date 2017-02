click to enlarge Eric George

Eric George, of Burlington, Vt., has a clear appreciation for the jaunty, big-hearted folk of Woody Guthrie. On the wall behind him, you can see a poster bearing a well-known Guthrie quote:



'I hate a song that makes you think that you are not any good. I hate a song that makes you think that you are just born to lose … I am out to sing songs that will prove to you that this is your world.'



“And When I Sing” is very much on Guthrie’s side of that divide. With a swaying performance on his 12-string and spiritual accompaniment by a spotted pup, George has shared a slice of stirring self-affirmation and bracing goodwill.

Last month, National Public Radio began taking entries for its annual Tiny Desk Contest. As per usual, a number of Vermont acts submitted this year, in hopes of landing a coveted Tiny Desk Concert appearance and a national tour with NPR and Lagunitas. Among these is local songwriter and current Honky Tonk Tuesday ringleader Eric George. His submission for his song "And When I Sing," was recently featured on the contest's Tumblr page, which is a clearinghouse for videos that have "caught the eyes and ears" of the contest's curators.