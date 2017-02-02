click to enlarge Courtesy of Jess Polanshek

"The Bear and the Poppies" by Jess Polanshek

"We really wanted to represent a diversity of materials," Frog Hollow executive director Rob Hunter told Seven Days of the selection process for the pilot, "as well as a diversity of locations around the state."



Frog Hollow memberships funded the pilot and subsequent episodes. Hunter said he hopes to receive further "support and underwriting from the community when people start seeing the value [of the shows]."

click to enlarge Courtesy of Alan Stirt

Bowl by Alan Stirt

click to enlarge Courtesy of Peter Miller

A Lifetime of Vermont People by Peter Miller

The February 14 episode will use re-cut footage from an earlier series created at RETN ; it features Colchester printmaker Carol MacDonald , Randolph woodworker David Hurwitz , Lincoln fine art photographer Victoria Blewer and license-plate artist Aaron Stein . The episode was created by Hunter and local filmmakers Benjamin Heitmann, Tree Spaulding andKyra Taberman.Hunter took the lead in directing the third episode, which will air February 21. It chronicles the life and work of Waterbury photographer Peter Miller , known for his black-and-white portraits and books including. Hunter first began to collect footage of Miller while preparing for an interactive exhibition, in which visitors will be able to listen to the photographer tell the stories behind his iconic images.Hunter noted that he was inspired in part byBill Phillips' 2015 documentaryon the life and work of the celebrated Vermont printmaker. "There needs to be more of this documentation of these great characters in our artisan landscape," Hunter said.The fourth and final episode , called "Emerging Features," will debut February 28, and focuses on Stowe jeweler Jon Black , Jericho illustrator Jess Polanshek , Essex fiber artist Marta Sulocka and Mad River Valley ceramicist Noel Bailey . It was made by local filmmakers Jeff Caulo, Rob Lietar andElizabeth Rossano."Everyone seems to bemoaning that all of our artists are graying," Hunter said. "There’s some great talent coming up — we need to pay attention and support these individuals."

The current four episodes constitute season one of the artisan series, "and we’re trying to build season two right now," Hunter said. He hopes to continue showcasing artists by theme, as in "Emerging Features," with plans for an upcoming "Community Outreach" episode. Artists being considered are Shelburne printmaker Casey Blanchard, Burlington's A.O. Glass studio and ceramicist and Bristol Clay Studio instructor Matlak Mayforth.

Frog Hollow is hosting a meet-the-filmmakers celebration on Saturday, February 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.