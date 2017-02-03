click to enlarge
'Sup, cuties? This week I'm stoked to be alerting you to a couple of local developments at the intersection of techno-feminism and music. First, here's a little data on the inclusion of women in the music industry.
In 2013, Female Pressure
compiled a fact report
on gender representation in the international electronic music industry. If you're a generally aware individual, you might not be surprised to learn that the report revealed a minuscule five-percent of artists on electronic record labels worldwide identify as female. The response to this imbalance has been for women to seize the means of production. Female presence in Burlington's own electronic music scene is beginning to bud, so all the more reason to start the conversation of inclusivity now.
For many femme/LGBTQ humans, just going out to have a fun night of dancing can feel like navigating a swamp full of alligators. Even if you make it through the night without harassment, male DJs statistically dominate. The organizers of Babe Paradise
stepped up to do something about it. This excellently organized dance party returns to Burlington City Arts next Saturday, February 11, for its third installment.
Babe Paradise aims to "prioritize and center women, queer, trans and gender non-conforming bodies." The last two events were full of extra fun vibes, female and queer DJs, fluffy cloud decorations, glam stations, a photo booth and security provided by Worker's Defense Guard. So in other words: "Best dance party ever!"
While you're figuring out what to wear to Babe Paradise, grab your aux cord and plug in to two new tracks from local electronic producer Micron Diamond
— aka Laura Couture. Vermont's electronic music scene is sparse, and the gender imbalance is certainly defined. The internet and social media platforms have been monumental in creating space for women to produce on their own terms and outside the confines of their local scene. Couture's extensive knowledge of music theory, dance culture and software give her production a precise edge, and the internet gave her a means to distribution. Aligned with Sad Girl Theory
, Micron Diamond celebrates the sadness and anger of women as a form of resistance. Couture flexes industrial samples and technical rhythms on "The loud" while "miss u" leans progressive house.
Read more about female focused events and the future of the music industry here
