Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Live Culture

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, February 6, 2017

Joke of the Week Joke of the Week: Now That's a Pledge Drive

Posted By on Mon, Feb 6, 2017 at 6:30 AM

It's Monday, which means it's time for your weekly dose of locavore levity: the Joke of the Week! This week's joke comes from Burlington's Annie Russell. Take it away, Annie…

inarticle300-jokeweek.jpg
As a journalist, it gets harder and harder to cover Donald Trump now that he is president. It can be tempting to disregard the issues in favor of writing about his outrageous tweets.

Just the other day Trump tweeted, "Obama is a co-founder of ISIS," which is ridiculous. To reach that membership tier, you'd have to give way more money than Obama did.

About That Joke
Says Russell: Misdirection is one of my favorite things about comedy. I love telling this joke in a conservative room. At this point in my set, the audience knows I work for public radio. So, during the setup, it's assumed I'm about to go into an anti-Trump rant. That's what makes flipping it so much fun.

Plus, the "membership-tier" reference is a an inside-baseball term for the public radio nerds out there.

Meet the Comedian, Annie Russell

click to enlarge Annie Russell - COURTESY OF ANNIE RUSSELL
  • Courtesy of Annie Russell
  • Annie Russell
Annie Russell is an emerging comic based in Burlington, Vt. She is a two-time finalist in the Vermont’s Funniest Comedian contest, and has performed in the Boston Comedy Festival, Green Mountain Comedy Festival and the Waking Windows Festival, among others.

She hosts Cringe!, a celebrated monthly show, and No Chill with Annie Russell, a podcast.

See Her Live
Russell cohosts United We Standup, A Political Comedy Show at the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington on Wednesday, February 8. She also hosts Cringe! A Night of Romantic Humiliation at the Vermont Comedy Club on Tuesday, February 14.

Think you can do better?

We're always looking for jokes from local comedians. We publish one joke each week, and you can read through previous ones here.
Submit your joke!


Tags: , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Events

  • Cringe! Hilarious Humiliation @ Vermont Comedy Club

    • (storytelling)...
    • Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m. $5

Related Locations

About The Author

Dan Bolles

Dan Bolles
Bio:
 Dan Bolles is the Seven Days music editor. His column "Soundbites" appears weekly.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

More on Joke of the Week

Latest in Live Culture

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation