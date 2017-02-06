As a journalist, it gets harder and harder to cover Donald Trump now that he is president. It can be tempting to disregard the issues in favor of writing about his outrageous tweets.



Just the other day Trump tweeted, "Obama is a co-founder of ISIS," which is ridiculous. To reach that membership tier, you'd have to give way more money than Obama did.



About That Joke

Meet the Comedian, Annie Russell

click to enlarge Courtesy of Annie Russell

Annie Russell



See Her Live

Think you can do better?