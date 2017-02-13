I recently learned that the Barnum and Bailey Circus is closing. At first I thought it was because people opposed the treatment of the animals. But after some sleuthing I found the truth: They simply cannot compete with the Trump Circus.



While both have wild animals running in circles, only one has freaks magically creating facts out of thin air.



