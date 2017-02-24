Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Live Culture

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, February 24, 2017

Music / Playtime Playtime: Loupo, 'Good Company'

Posted By on Fri, Feb 24, 2017 at 11:02 AM

click to enlarge JAKE CLARKE
  • Jake Clarke

Hey, babes. Did you miss me? I promise you my short absence was well worth the wait. I have some extra lush vibes for you this week, courtesy of Burlington's own beat maker laureate, Loupo.

Beat makers in 2017, have something to prove. Reappropriating a soul sample for 15 minutes of SoundCloud fame no longer cuts it. Sonic intelligence needs to register immediately to be considered seriously in the conversation of futuristic music.  Think of the modern beat making movement as the cosmic reincarnation of free-jazz. Only this time its rhythms are heard internationally with the press of an upload button.

Good Company is Loupo's thesis in sound, honed and tested through the forum of online critique. His awareness of craft registers as effortless. The maturity of his style and integrity of his collaborators make this album a must have for your rotation. The album is like discovering a sea shell or a sunflower on winter tundra.

Featuring vocalist  Stephanie Heaghney and guitarist Max Bronstein of Smooth Antics, "Letters" illustrates that sense of unlikely awakening. It unfolds like a softly filtered dream sequence. With sweeps of chimes and vintage electric piano, you might as well be gently falling back onto a heart-shaped bed. Heaghney’s vocals shimmer with flawless delivery and polished creativity. This woman is a star, give her all your money.

Jazz cat Bronstein's groove is present throughout the album. He's as seductive as the guy from the Salt Bae meme. He turns up later on "Natural Selection,"  an uplifting and ethereal slice of heaven with beautiful panning and a delicious switch-up at the end to make you lean back.

Other cuts, such as "Ma Dukes," have a remarkable painterly quality. I'm wondering if LaHart has synesthesia. With good headphones, the composition rises up around you like a virtual reality watercolor, materializing in deftly orchestrated movements.

Title track "Good Company (Dilla Tribute)," which features  Bronstein and Danny Whitney, pays respect to the great artist and teacher, J Dilla. Loupo’s combination of found samples with instrumentation and artful mixing is certainly an interpretation of Dilla’s revered sound.

La Hart produced, mixed and mastered Good Company, and it shines with audible hard work and self-reflection. The album drops Saturday, February 25,  on Melody Soul Records via digital download. Vinyl is available for preorder. Don’t sleep on it.

Look for a full review of Good Company in the March 1 issue of Seven Days.


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Amelia Devoid

Amelia Devoid
https://ameliadevoid.com/
Bio:
 Contributor Amelia Devoid writes about music for Seven Days. She is also a performing artist and producer. Her work can be found at her website.

More by Amelia Devoid

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

On Topic...

Latest in Live Culture

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation