Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Music Eastern Mountain Time Contribute to Brown Bird Tribute Comp

Posted By on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 7:00 PM

click to enlarge Cover, 'A Light I Can Feel: A Tribute to Brown Bird' - COURTESY OF BURST & BLOOM RECORDS
  • Courtesy of Burst & Bloom Records
  • Cover, 'A Light I Can Feel: A Tribute to Brown Bird'
Portsmouth, N.H., label Burst & Bloom Records recently announced the full track listing for the forthcoming tribute comp A Light I Can Feel: A Tribute to Brown Bird. The double album is an homage to the late David Lamb, cofounder of Rhode Island indie-folk band Brown Bird, who died from leukemia in 2014. It features 32 Brown Bird tunes reimagined by artists from around New England, many of whom should be familiar to locals. These include Dan Blakeslee, Audrey Ryan, Dark Dark Dark, Joe Fletcher, Nat Baldwin and South China, among others. A pair of Vermont bands also turns up: the Devil Makes Three and Eastern Mountain Time.

In a recent Facebook post, EMT front man Sean Hood remembers Brown as "kind and genuine and a true fucking talent." He writes that his band had originally recorded their version of BB's "A Few More Drinks" for another comp that would have helped with Brown's medical bills and living expenses. But Brown passed just a few weeks later.

Proceeds from the comp benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, a national nonprofit that "provides assistance to all types of career musicians who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems."

A Light I Can Feel: A Tribute to Brown Bird is due out in mid- March. Pre-order here. And check out Eastern Mountain Time's take on "A Few More Drinks" below.

