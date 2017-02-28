click to enlarge
Cover, 'A Light I Can Feel: A Tribute to Brown Bird'
Portsmouth, N.H., label Burst & Bloom Records
recently announced the full track listing
for the forthcoming tribute comp A Light I Can Feel: A Tribute to Brown Bird
. The double album is an homage to the late David Lamb, cofounder of Rhode Island indie-folk band Brown Bird
, who died from leukemia in 2014. It features 32 Brown Bird tunes reimagined by artists from around New England, many of whom should be familiar to locals. These include Dan Blakeslee, Audrey Ryan, Dark Dark Dark, Joe Fletcher, Nat Baldwin and South China, among others. A pair of Vermont bands also turns up: the Devil Makes Three and Eastern Mountain Time
.
In a recent Facebook post, EMT front man Sean Hood remembers Brown as "kind and genuine and a true fucking talent." He writes that his band had originally recorded their version of BB's "A Few More Drinks" for another comp that would have helped with Brown's medical bills and living expenses. But Brown passed just a few weeks later.
Proceeds from the comp benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund
, a national nonprofit that "provides assistance to all types of career musicians who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems."
A Light I Can Feel: A Tribute to Brown Bird
is due out in mid- March. Pre-order here
. And check out Eastern Mountain Time's take on "A Few More Drinks" below.
"A Few More Drinks," Eastern Mountain Time (Brown Bird cover)
.