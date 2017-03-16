click to enlarge University of Vermont

University of Vermont Catamounts

click to enlarge Purdue University

Purdue University

The University of Vermont men's basketball team is dancing again. The Catamounts earned a bid to the Big Dance, aka the NCAA Division 1 tournament, by knocking off Albany last weekend in the America East conference finals, capping a record-setting season in which the team went undefeated in conference play. Their reward? A 13 seed in the tourney and a date with fourth seeded and heavily favored Purdue University at 7:27 p.m. tonight in Milwaukee. Vermonters are not exactly known for their college hoops fervor. And as the Hoop Cats bandwagon understandably fills to capacity, we thought it might be helpful to take a look at the team's first March Madness opponent, the Purdue Boilermakers.Purdue UniversityWest Lafayette, Indianathe Boilermakersthe Boilermaker Special, Purdue Peteastronaut Neil Armstrong, basketball coach John Wooden, NFL quarterback Drew Brees, popcorn magnate Orville Redenbacher

Are the Boilermakers seriously named for a boozy drink?

click to enlarge Purdue University

Purdue Pete

Sadly, no. In addition to being a classy cocktail consisting of a shot of whiskey dropped into a glass of beer, a boilermaker is, well, someone who makes boilers — or other steel fabrications, generally. Purdue's nickname is a reflection of the school's focus, historically, on engineering. To wit, Purdue's official mascot, the Boilermaker Special, is a train

Wait. Their mascot is a train?

And Purdue Pete?

Pete is Purdue's unofficial mascot. Designed in 1940, he's a burly fella in a hardhat who carries a large hammer.

Who wins in a fight, Purdue Pete or Rally the Catamount?

We love Rally, but we give the slight edge to Pete here. For starters, dude is so jacked he has chin muscles. Also, that's a big hammer.

Being New Englanders, irrational vitriol is a key component of our sports fandom. Any good reasons to hate Purdue?

Real talk: Does UVM have any chance at all at the upset?