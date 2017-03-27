 Joke of the Week: Pet Names | Live Culture
Monday, March 27, 2017

Joke of the Week Joke of the Week: Pet Names

Posted By on Mon, Mar 27, 2017 at 10:39 AM

It's Monday, which means it's time for your weekly dose of locavore levity: the Joke of the Week! This week's joke comes from Burlington's Eric Dreiblatt. Take it away, Eric…

Animals with people names freak me out. The only thing freakier to me is a person with an animal name. Because I might not be happy when I meet a dog named Michael, but I'm not going to fuck with a guy named Fluffy.

About That Joke
Says Dreiblatt: I sat down and wrote this. How sad is that?

Meet the Comedian, Eric Dreiblatt

Eric Dreiblatt
  Eric Dreiblatt
  • Eric Dreiblatt
Eric Dreiblatt is a Burlington-based standup comedian, VPR commenter, writer and host. He runs the monthly Cup of Comedy series at Radio Bean and has opened for comedians such as Joe DeRosa and Joe Machi.

See Him Live
Dreiblatt hosts the Drink Comedy Open Mic at Drink in Burlington every Tuesday.

Think you can do better?

We're always looking for jokes from local comedians. We publish one joke each week, and you can read through previous ones here.
Submit your joke!


Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Dan Bolles

Dan Bolles
 Dan Bolles is Seven Days' assistant arts editor.

