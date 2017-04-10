I'm genuinely confused about something:

Prostitution is illegal, but porn is legal.



Ostensibly about protecting women, the laws are more akin to a kindergarten teacher saying no one can eat cupcakes unless there are enough to go around.



So, prostitutes should set up a camera and, if there is a raid, just say, "Officer, we're filming a scene! Don't worry, we'll send you the URL."



About That Joke

Meet the Comedian, Nilima Abrams

click to enlarge Courtesy of Nilima Abrams

Nilima Abrams



See Her Live

Think you can do better?