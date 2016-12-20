Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Burlington / Crime Anti-Semitic Flyers Left in City Hall Cause a Stir

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:34 AM

click to enlarge Police Chief Brandon del Pozo and Mayor Miro Weinberger - FILE: TERRI HALLENBECK
  • File: TERRI HALLENBECK
  • Police Chief Brandon del Pozo and Mayor Miro Weinberger
Updated at 3:20 p.m.

Burlington police say anti-Semitic flyers distributed at Burlington City Hall Auditorium before Monday night’s city council meeting were the work of a woman believed to suffer from mental illness.

The woman, whose name was not released, has engaged in similar activity in the past, police said. The flyers will not be investigated as a crime. Instead, police said they will work with the Howard Center’s Street Outreach team to refer the woman for treatment.

The document portrays recent events in Burlington, including the Burlington Town Center redevelopment and the construction of dorms for Champlain College students, as part of a Zionist plot to commit a “White Christian genocide” at the behest of Mayor Miro Weinberger.

The flyer, left on seats inside the council meeting room, says that “Vermont was founded as a Christian Community until a 2011 takeover.”
click to enlarge The flyer left inside Burlington City Hall Auditorium ahead of Monday’s city council meeting. - COURTESY OF BURLINGTON POLICE
  • Courtesy of Burlington police
  • The flyer left inside Burlington City Hall Auditorium ahead of Monday’s city council meeting.

It makes several references to Weinberger, who is Jewish and launched his mayoral campaign in September 2011. He was elected in 2012. Weinberger, who was reelected in 2015, is traveling in China with his family.

There was no public comment on the flyers at Monday’s meeting, and the council did not address the incident.

“We have seen some nasty stuff put on our desk before ... I can’t remember something specifically like this,” Councilor Kurt Wright said Tuesday.

Katie Jickling contributed reporting to this story.

 Mark Davis is a Seven Days staff writer.
