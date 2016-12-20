click to enlarge



“It’s just the right thing to do and the governor feels strongly about that,” Coriell said. “The landscape around marijuana and legalization is rapidly changing in the U.S. and will likely change in Vermont in the coming years. The governor ... sees this as a way of creating a saner drug policy in this state.”



Shumlin, who has issued only six pardons during in his six years in office, has vowed to finish reviewing applications and granting pardons by the time governor-elect Phil Scott takes office on January 7.



Some in the legal community, however, are skeptical that the task can be finished that quickly during the holiday season. And many people who are eligible may not see news of the offer, which Shumlin touted in a recent video, before the December 25 deadline.



People can apply for a pardon online.



“The timing is maybe slightly suboptimal,” said Vermont Law School professor Robert Sand, a former Shumlin advisor. “I think it’s a laudable effort and I applaud the governor for doing this. But I am worried that there is such a narrow window of time that even the people who could take advantage of it may not do it in a timely enough fashion.”



Why did Shumlin wait until now to offer the pardons?



No one in the legal or advocacy community ever proposed doing it, Coriell said. Shumlin and his team came up with the idea in recent weeks, he said. “Had someone mentioned it to us sooner, we may have considered it sooner,” Coriell said.



Rutland resident Don Pitaniello is glad they had the idea. He said he was convicted of marijuana possession in 2005 after police found a bowl with marijuana residue in his truck. (Pitaniello, who applied for a pardon, said the pipe belonged to a friend.)



Though he is now retired, Pitaniello searched for work in recent years after losing his job at a local gas station. On several occasions, he said, his job applications were rejected after he disclosed he had a criminal conviction.



He said he was turned down for a car loan, and has repeatedly been forced to wait 72 hours to buy firearms, the mandatory waiting period when the F.B.I.’s background-check system shows a buyer has a criminal conviction.



“I think it’s the right step,” Pitaniello said of the pardons. “Why have something on your record for amounts that aren’t criminal [anymore]? It’s a nice step forward.”