-
File: Paul Heintz
-
Gov. Peter Shumlin at the Statehouse
Gov. Peter Shumlin released on Saturday a list of 10 year-end gubernatorial pardons, and a prominent name was included: John Zaccaro Jr.
Zaccaro is the son of the late Geraldine Ferraro, a former Democratic congresswoman from New York and candidate for vice president in 1984.
Also listed was Richard Mallary Jr. of Westmore. He appears to be the son of the late Richard Mallary, who was a Republican Vermont congressman. Shumlin's office did not confirm the relationship, and Mallary could not be reached.
Saturday's pardons are separate from Shumlin's offer of clemency for those convicted of minor marijuana offenses, although five of the 10 were convicted of marijuana charges. The number of pardons is also notable: Before Saturday, according to a press release from Shumlin, the governor had issued a mere six pardons in his six years in office.
“I believe in second chances, and I believe we as a society will continue to move towards a more sensible approach to drug addiction and criminal justice," Shumlin said in a statement. He added that the pardons would "help relieve what can essentially amount a life sentence of burden and stigma.”
Was fortune favoring the well-connected? The Zaccaros are generous donors to Democratic causes.
The Zaccaro case sparked headlines, and controversy, not only in Vermont but across the country. Zaccaro was a 22-year-old Middlebury College student when he was arrested in February 1986 for attempting to sell a quarter of a gram of cocaine to an undercover police officer. His arrest came less than a year and a half after Ferraro's historic candidacy as Walter Mondale's running mate — the first woman to run for such high office on a major party ticket.
The details of his arrest prompted coverage by the Washington Post
, which reported that police found a larger quantity of cocaine in Zaccaro's car, and more drugs and paraphernalia in a search of his apartment. He was charged, and ultimately convicted, of a felony drug offense. He could have gotten a five-year sentence, but served only four months of house arrest.
At the time of his conviction, his mother reacted with fury. She told People magazine that she believed her son had been "set up,"
and his attorney called it a case of "selective prosecution." At the time, most drug offenses were handled internally by campus authorities, and it was unusual for a student to face a jury trial and a potential prison sentence.
Zaccaro is now in his early 50s. Last year he was elected mayor of Saltaire, N.Y.,
where he now lives.
Mallary, too, faced a drug case, according to Shumlin's press release. It said that Mallary was convicted of a felony charge of selling marijuana in 1978. He had been arrested after trying to sell three pounds of marijuana to an undercover police officer. At the time, Mallary was a student at the University of Vermont. He now lives in Westmore.
The others receiving pardons, according to Shumlin's press statement:
Hannah Anderson was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault on April 30, 1997, in Addison County. The offense occurred while Anderson was moving out of her mother’s house. Hannah lives in Middlebury.
Beverly Clement was convicted of felony marijuana possession on August 25, 1997, in Orleans County. The offense occurred while Clement was driving through Vermont on her way to Maine. She lives out of state.
Bruce Cohen was convicted of marijuana possession and marijuana cultivation, both felonies, on June 29, 1987 in Orleans County. The offenses occurred while Cohen lived on a commune in West Glover. He now lives in Arizona.
Janelle Lewis was convicted of two felony counts of sexual assault on a minor on July 1, 2003, in Bennington County. Lewis is developmentally disabled. The offenses occurred when a young man and underage boys visited Lewis at her home in Bennington. She and her partner now live in Bellows Falls.
Raymond Nott was convicted of three felony counts of unlawful mischief on January 27, 1989, in Windsor County. Nott and his friends damaged multiple cars. Nott lives in White River Junction.
Janet Mazza was convicted in 2003 on felony charges of attempted sale and possession of cocaine. She was arrested after trying to sell an ounce of cocaine to an undercover police officer. She now lives in Colchester. Sen. Dick Mazza (D-Grand Isle) said that he does not know Janet Mazza.
Linda Shatney was convicted of felony marijuana cultivation and misdemeanor reckless endangerment on March 30, 1988, in Orleans County. William Shatney was convicted of felony marijuana cultivation. The offenses occurred at the couple's home in Greensboro.