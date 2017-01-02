Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Monday, January 2, 2017

Burlington / Law Enforcement Burlington Police Investigating the Death of Man Found at Bridge

Posted By on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge The railroad bridge off Intervale Road in Burlington - MARK DAVIS
  • Mark Davis
  • The railroad bridge off Intervale Road in Burlington
Burlington police are investigating the death of  a 22-year-old Winooski man found at a railroad bridge off Intervale Road on New Year's Day.

Nicholas Cusson-Ducharme had been reported missing around 6 p.m. Saturday. Police said he was last seen early Saturday morning in downtown Burlington. He was reportedly intoxicated and had become separated from his friends, police said in a press release.

Authorities began searching for Cusson-Ducharme on Saturday night but could not find him.

On Sunday morning, a family friend went to the Blue Bridge, a railroad bridge off Intervale Road, and found Cusson-Ducharme's body at the base of the bridge, police said. The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is pending.

The bridge, 50 yards off Intervale Road, spans the Winooski River. Pedestrians sometimes use it as a shortcut between Burlington and Winooski. Authorities discovered a body beneath the bridge in 2011.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Michael Hemond at (802) 540-2229.

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Mark Davis

Mark Davis
Bio:
 Mark Davis is a Seven Days staff writer.

More by Mark Davis

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
e-newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So Champlain St Ste 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation