Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Media / Statehouse Media Note: After 31 Years, Dave Gram Leaves the Associated Press

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 8:37 AM

click to enlarge Dave Gram - FILE: PAUL HEINTZ
  • File: Paul Heintz
  • Dave Gram
When Vermont's political press corps files into the Statehouse Wednesday for the start of the legislative session, it will be missing one of its most veteran, talented and beloved scribes.

Associated Press reporter Dave Gram quietly left the newswire's Montpelier bureau Monday after more than 31 years on the job.

"I'm just feeling very grateful for the career I've been allowed to have," the 60-year-old Montpelier resident said in a brief interview that afternoon. "Grateful especially to the people of the state of Vermont, which is a pretty unique place — and which I think can offer some real value to a country figuring out how to get back to its democratic roots."

He paused. "And it's been a lot of fun."

Gram declined to comment on the circumstances of his departure, but AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton confirmed Monday that he had been laid off. The move was part of a companywide round of layoffs first announced last month. The AP's Montpelier bureau will now include just two reporters: Wilson Ring and Lisa Rathke.

Gram joined the AP in 1985, the same year John Dillon — now news director for Vermont Public Radio — took a job with rival newswire United Press International.

"We competed and then we became friends. I think he's an amazing reporter," Dillon said. "Dave was always on it. When news broke, he was, like, crazy."

With his Santa Claus beard, distinctive fedora and irrepressible puns, Gram certainly stood out in the Statehouse press corps.

"It's gotta be said that he made going to gubernatorial news conferences interesting beyond the governor at the podium," Dillon said, referring to the quirky and offbeat questions Gram was known for posing. "Once in a blue moon something would come out of his mouth that would silence everybody."

At one such press conference, as Gov. Peter Shumlin defended his use of the term "nothing-burger" to describe the Vermont Health Connect insurance exchange, Gram asked, "Governor, what kind of condiments go on a something-burger?"

Gram wasn't just a jokester. Throughout his time at the AP, he specialized in covering opaque state regulatory authorities — often in the energy and telecommunications realm — breaking stories and making them accessible to readers.

"Dave is smart enough to understand real intricate policy details. And once he understands it, no politician or policymaker is going to be able to sell him anything but the truth," said National Life spokesman and former journalist Ross Sneyd, who worked with Gram in the Montpelier bureau from 1991 to 2007.

"Dave really held all of Vermont's elected leaders and appointed leaders to a very high standard," Sneyd continued. "They knew if Dave Gram called, they better have their facts straight."

In Monday's interview, Gram wouldn't say what he planned to do next. But in a note he shared on Facebook last month, he did not sound as if he was ready to put down the pen.

"Keep fighting for the truth and keep telling it well," he wrote.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Paul Heintz

Paul Heintz
Bio:
 Paul Heintz is Seven Days' political editor. He writes the weekly column, "Fair Game."

More by Paul Heintz

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
e-newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So Champlain St Ste 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation