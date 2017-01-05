Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Statehouse Gov. Scott Promises to Transform Economy, Education in Inaugural Address

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge Gov. Phil Scott delivers inaugural address. - PAUL HEINTZ/SEVEN DAYS
  • PAUL HEINTZ/Seven Days
  • Gov. Phil Scott delivers inaugural address.
This post will be updated.

Phil Scott took office as Vermont’s 82nd governor Thursday, promising to revitalize the economy, transform the state’s education system, build sustainable state budgets and continue to fight opiate addiction.

Scott, 58, of Berlin, a Republican who has served the last six years as lieutenant governor, called becoming governor “the greatest honor of my life,” according to prepared remarks distributed as his inaugural speech began at about 2:15 p.m.

“I do so with the understanding of the challenges we face, and those who sent us here to solve them,” he said during the 30-minute address.

Scott, a Barre native who co-owned an excavation company and made a name for himself as a race car driver, said he never envisioned becoming governor. He honored his late father, Howard, who lost both legs in World War II and died of his injuries when Scott was 11. The flag that had covered his father's casket flew Thursday on the Statehouse lawn in commemoration.

Thursday’s address, given with Scott’s mother, wife and daughters listening in the audience along with four former governors, was more ceremonial than substantive. A full chamber of state leaders greeted Scott’s inauguration with a standing ovation.

Scott revealed little about how he will meet his goals.

Scott did says he would sign an executive order Thursday directing state agencies and departments to focus on three goals: strengthening the economy, making Vermont more affordable and protecting the most vulnerable.

A new Government Modernization and Efficiency Team will work to make state government more effective and productive, he said, without offering examples.

He said he would present details about a “significant realignment of our economic development tools” in the coming days.

Efforts will focus, he said, on training Vermonters to fill available jobs and setting specific housing targets for working families and young professionals.

He was less specific about how he will transform education. “We must be bold, together,” he said, decrying the $19,000 Vermont spends per student and arguing “we’re not yet an education destination for young families.”

Scott said he would challenge school boards, superintendents and teachers to improve the quality of education. But what that means, or how it will transform education, was left unsaid.

Scott promised to produce a balanced budget in three weeks without raising taxes or fees while still protecting the state’s most vulnerable, providing access to health care and protecting the environment. He said he would meet the goals to clean up Lake Champlain without relying on new funding.

To meet his pledge to fight opiate addiction, Scott said he would appoint a director of drug abuse prevention and convene a state convention on the topic.

Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Terri Hallenbeck

Terri Hallenbeck
Bio:
 Terri Hallenbeck is a Seven Days staff writer covering politics, the Legislature and state issues.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

More on Statehouse

Latest in Off Message

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
e-newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So Champlain St Ste 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation