PAUL HEINTZ/Seven Days
Gov. Phil Scott delivers inaugural address.
Phil Scott took office as Vermont’s 82nd governor Thursday, promising to revitalize the economy, transform the state’s education system, build sustainable state budgets and continue to fight opiate addiction.
Scott, 58, of Berlin, a Republican who has served the last six years as lieutenant governor, called becoming governor “the greatest honor of my life,” according to prepared remarks distributed as his inaugural speech began at about 2:15 p.m.
“I do so with the understanding of the challenges we face, and those who sent us here to solve them,” he said during the 30-minute address.
Scott, a Barre native who co-owned an excavation company and made a name for himself as a race car driver, said he never envisioned becoming governor. He honored his late father, Howard, who lost both legs in World War II and died of his injuries when Scott was 11. The flag that had covered his father's casket flew Thursday on the Statehouse lawn in commemoration.
Thursday’s address, given with Scott’s mother, wife and daughters listening in the audience along with four former governors, was more ceremonial than substantive. A full chamber of state leaders greeted Scott’s inauguration with a standing ovation.
Scott revealed little about how he will meet his goals.
Scott did says he would sign an executive order Thursday directing state agencies and departments to focus on three goals: strengthening the economy, making Vermont more affordable and protecting the most vulnerable.
A new Government Modernization and Efficiency Team will work to make state government more effective and productive, he said, without offering examples.
He said he would present details about a “significant realignment of our economic development tools” in the coming days.
Efforts will focus, he said, on training Vermonters to fill available jobs and setting specific housing targets for working families and young professionals.
He was less specific about how he will transform education. “We must be bold, together,” he said, decrying the $19,000 Vermont spends per student and arguing “we’re not yet an education destination for young families.”
Scott said he would challenge school boards, superintendents and teachers to improve the quality of education. But what that means, or how it will transform education, was left unsaid.
Scott promised to produce a balanced budget in three weeks without raising taxes or fees while still protecting the state’s most vulnerable, providing access to health care and protecting the environment. He said he would meet the goals to clean up Lake Champlain without relying on new funding.
To meet his pledge to fight opiate addiction, Scott said he would appoint a director of drug abuse prevention and convene a state convention on the topic.