Governor-elect Phil Scott
Governor-elect Phil Scott announced six more appointees on Wednesday, four of whom served in outgoing Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin's administration.
The inauguration-eve announcement came just days after House Minority Leader Don Turner (R-Milton) criticized the prevalence of Shumlin holdovers in Scott's administration.
Among the new faces is Dr. Mark Levine, who will serve as Scott's commissioner of health. Levine is a primary care physician at the UVM Medical Center and an associate dean at the UVM College of Medicine.
Levine replaces Dr. Harry Chen, who led the Department of Health under Shumlin but chose not to reapply for his job.
Kaj Samsom, currently deputy commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation, will serve as the next commissioner of the Department of Taxes. He replaces outgoing Commissioner Mary Peterson. Just two weeks ago, Scott announced that Samsom would remain in his job at DFR.
Robert Ide will stay on as commissioner of the Department of Motor Vehicles. Christopher Herrick will serve as deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, after serving in the same department as director of Vermont Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Herrick’s chief of staff, Erica Bornemann, will take over his former role.
Scott also appointed newcomer Katie Buckley as commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development. Buckley has worked at the Vermont Academy and served as the Guilford Town Administrator and housing director at the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust.