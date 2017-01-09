Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Monday, January 9, 2017

Election 2016 / Statehouse Gov. Scott Wants New List of Supreme Court Nominees

Posted By on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge Justice John Dooley - STEFAN HARD/FILE
  • Stefan Hard/file
  • Justice John Dooley
Newly installed Gov. Phil Scott said Monday he will seek a new list of nominees for the state Supreme Court, days after the court thwarted his predecessor’s attempt to fill an upcoming vacancy.

Last week’s court decision will allow Scott, a Republican, to name a replacement for Justice John Dooley, who has announced he will retire at the end of March.

Former Democratic governor Peter Shumlin was prepared to name a replacement for Dooley before leaving office last Thursday. The court, including Dooley, ruled 5-0 last Wednesday that Shumlin could not make the pick because the vacancy did not yet exist.

Shumlin had sought and received a list of six names from the 11-member Judicial Nominating Board. The board received 17 applications for the job.

Scott didn't discount considering nominees the board already sent. He said Monday after an unrelated press conference that he hadn’t seen the list, but believes more candidates should be considered.

“I’d like to see them open that up — back up — to take more requests from those —  résumés — from those who want to put their names forward,” Scott said. “There are some that I’ve heard that maybe didn’t put their names forward because they weren’t sure of the process.”

 Terri Hallenbeck is a Seven Days staff writer covering politics, the Legislature and state issues.

