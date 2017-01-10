click to enlarge
Sasha Goldstein
Genese Grill, center, surrounded by members of the Coalition for a Livable City.
The Coalition for a Livable City, which opposed the Burlington Town Center redevelopment plan, has put forward a candidate to challenge Burlington City Council President Jane Knodell — for the second time. On Tuesday, Genese Grill announced that she will run as an independent for the Central District council seat, which represents the Old North End.
Fellow CLC member Tony Redington came up short in his effort to unseat Knodell during the Progressive caucus
in mid-December. Now Grill, a 51-year-old artist and German scholar, will take a crack at running to represent Wards 2 and 3, the only two in the city that voted "no" on the mall redevelopment-related ballot measures in November.
Knodell, a Progressive, broke with some members of her party
when she voiced her support for the downtown mall redevelopment. That's put a target on her back for members of a Coalition for a Livable City.
"Recent initiatives of the administration have pushed private profit agendas upon residents," Grill wrote in a news release announcing her candidacy. "This is a campaign for real neighborhood power and real political, ecological, and economic change, not just politics-as-usual, backroom deal-making, token public input, or compromises with powerful private interests."
Grill, who shares studio space in the South End, contributed artwork and broadsides to CLC's "vote no" campaign
before the November election.
matthew thorsen
Genese Grill, second from left, and Tony Redington, seated
In her campaign announcement, Grill vowed that she would "advocate for use of city money for community needs such as schools, community centers, sidewalks, parks, and public spaces, rather than dubious public-private partnerships (like the marina) that profit only a few."
Grill's fellow CLC member Charles Simpson will run as a Progressive in the South District against incumbent Democratic Councilor Joan Shannon, an outspoken supporter of the mall redevelopment.
The deadline to register with the city as a candidate for the March 7 election is January 30. Democrats are scheduled to hold its nominating caucus on Thursday.