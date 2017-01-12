Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, January 12, 2017

Burlington / Elections / Town Meeting Day At Caucus, Burlington Dems Back Progressive Council Prez Knodell

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 11:21 PM

click to enlarge Joan Shannon - OLIVER PARINI
  • Oliver Parini
  • Joan Shannon
The Burlington Democratic caucus on Thursday included an alliance with a Progressive — and featured a fiery speech of support from the mayor — as party members picked their slate of four city council candidates ahead of Town Meeting Day.

Central District voters endorsed Progressive City Council President Jane Knodell for the Central District seat and backed independent Councilor Dave Hartnett in his bid for the city's North District. Party members also unanimously selected Councilor Joan Shannon to run for the South District seat and nominated newcomer Richard Deane to take a shot at winning the East District.

One decision came with its fair share of detractors. Applause waned and at least one person booed when Mayor Miro Weinberger asked party members to nominate the incumbent Knodell for the Central District seat after no Democrat volunteered to run for the post.

"In the face of a hijacking of her party, she has stood firm in the belief that expanding economic opportunity [leads to] expanding equity," he told the crowd, which included 2016 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Sue Minter, Vermont Democratic Party executive director Conor Casey and state representatives.

At other points in his speech, Weinberger lambasted city Progressives for  nominating candidates "from a reactionary fringe that is opposed to much of what we are trying to achieve."

Though never explicitly named, Weinberger's remarks appeared to take aim at those who vocally opposed the Burlington mall redevelopment and other development projects supported by the administration. Charles Simpson, a Progressive who opposed the mall redevelopment plan, is competing with Shannon for the South District seat, while Genese Grill, another outspoken mall opponent, will run against Knodell as an independent.

Knodell also faced a challenge at the Progressive caucus last month from Tony Redington, yet another mall opponent.

"There is a struggle going on for the soul of the party of Sanders, Clavelle and Knodell," Weinberger said of the Progressives.
click to enlarge Dave Hartnett - OLIVER PARINI
  • Oliver Parini
  • Dave Hartnett
The local Progressive Party chapter opposed the mall redevelopment proposal, but Knodell was an outspoken proponent of the project.

"I'm thankful to Jane for all she did in breaking with her party to support the town center," Weinberger told Central District voters.

Knodell did not attend the caucus at Edmunds Middle School, but Weinberger said she agreed to accept the Democratic nomination if she won it.

Voters acquiesced to Weinberger's request, but not without opposition. Several voted "no" in a voice vote and former Democratic state lawmaker Alan Bjerke called the move "dangerous for the party."

The Democrats welcomed independent Dave Hartnett back into the fold after the party nominated another candidate at the caucus two years ago. Hartnett then ran and won the 2015 election as an independent — but willingly accepted the Democratic nomination this time around. "I'm like the mother-in-law you can't get rid of," he said with a laugh.

"It's a big party and I believe all views should be welcome," he said, adding that his views often fall to the right of the party center.
click to enlarge Richard Deane - OLIVER PARINI
  • Oliver Parini
  • Richard Deane
Deane works as an architect for TruexCullins, a career that he says sets him up well to serve on the council. "My training is to evaluate what I see, come up with ideas for clients to meet their future needs and put together a plan to make it happen," he said.

As chair of the Burlington Business Association, Deane testified in support of the mall redevelopment before the city council last year. He decided to run recently, he said, at the urging of  Weinberger and Shannon, whom he calls friends.

The East District is wide open after Selene Colburn, a Progressive, won a seat in the Vermont House and announced that she would resign from council. Deane will face Charles Winkleman, chair of the Progressive Party, in the March election.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Katie Jickling

Katie Jickling
Bio:
 Katie Jickling is a Seven Days staff writer.

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
e-newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So Champlain St Ste 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation