The Norwich University Regimental Band and Drill Team will perform at president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, January 20, in Washington, D.C.
The university, home to the oldest collegiate band in the country, has been invited to perform at seven other inaugurations, most recently President Barack Obama’s in 2013.
“The Norwich University Regimental Band and Drill Team is proud to represent the university and the State of Vermont,” assistant commandant and director of bands Todd P. Edwards said in a statement announcing the news.
According to the inaugural parade committee, more than 8,000 people will march in the event marking the 58th presidential inauguration, including high school and university marching bands, equestrian corps, first responders and veterans’ groups.
Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin wants to make your pot conviction go up in smoke. The outgoing Democrat will consider pardoning people convicted of possessing up to one ounce of marijuana, given applicants don’t have violent convictions in Vermont or a felony record.