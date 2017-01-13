Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, January 13, 2017

Election 2016 / Statehouse Vermont Lawmakers to Consider Election Challenge in House Race

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 3:23 PM

click to enlarge Verrmont Statehouse - JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • Verrmont Statehouse
A legislative committee will get to work next week deciding whether to authorize a recount in a Vermont House race.

The House Government Operations Committee officially got its assignment Friday to look at the Orange County race between Republican Bob Frenier of Chelsea and Progressive Susan Hatch Davis of the town of Washington.

In a report filed with the legislature this week, Assistant Attorney General Michael Duane advised that the House has broad authority to decide whether to order another recount or not.

The race has followed a winding path since election day in November, when it appeared Frenier won by eight votes. After Hatch Davis, the incumbent, petitioned for a recount by electronic tabulator, his lead shrunk to six. A judge declined Hatch Davis’ request for a hand recount and after examining several disputed ballots, declared Frenier the winner.

Frenier was sworn in January 4 when the legislature convened for the new session.

But Hatch Davis, who served in the House for the last 10 years, pursued her challenge of the election to the legislature, appealing to her former colleagues to examine whether absentee ballots were treated differently in different towns within the district. She is asking for a full recount of all ballots by hand.

Committee chair Maida Townsend (D-South Burlington) said she’s still examining the options her panel has. She said she hopes to hear from the candidates and their lawyers next Thursday and Friday, and to then make a decision the following week.

Tom Koch, a former Republican House member who is Frenier’s lawyer, said he hopes the committee will simply decide Frenier was rightfully declared the winner.

Vince Illuzzi, a former Republican senator serving as Hatch Davis’ lawyer, said he hopes the committee will order a recount that includes all absentee ballots that were cast.

Hatch Davis contends that different town clerks used different criteria in declaring absentee ballots spoiled. In at least one town, the votes were tossed if the voter did not seal the ballot’s inner envelope. She has also argued that ballots that were incorrectly folded for storage may not have been read correctly by electronic vote tabulators.

Ag Recount Report Orange 1 1 by SevenDaysVermont on Scribd


Tags: , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Terri Hallenbeck

Terri Hallenbeck
Bio:
 Terri Hallenbeck is a Seven Days staff writer covering politics, the Legislature and state issues.

More by Terri Hallenbeck

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
e-newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So Champlain St Ste 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation