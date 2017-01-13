Walters: Between a Rock and an Ethics Code

VTPolicyAnalyst: It seems to me that Miro Weinberger just effectively called half of Burlington's voters a "reactionary fringe". The…
Mick: If you don't expect much, your seldom disappointed. That's the republican party.
Sud End: The mayor's definition of the word "reactionary" is as confused as his definition of the word "progress". A…
Albert Petrarca: All the parties are now irrelevant. There are those who support the 1% neo-liberal capitalist exploitation and takeover…
Michael Long: Mr. Weinberger is confused about the meaning of "reactionary" or has redefined it to mean "anyone in disagreement…