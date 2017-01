click to enlarge Matthew Thorsen

Vermont's congressional delegation and their spouses.

Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017

Vermont’s congressional delegation will attend president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, despite a boycott movement gaining momentum among their colleagues.Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), as well as Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.), won't be joining the protest, spokespeople for all three confirmed.In a statement issued Tuesday, Welch said he's heard from a number of Vermonters asking him to take part in the boycott."However, I believe the inaugural ceremony is about more than any individual. It is about the peaceful transition of power enshrined in our Constitution," he said. "I believe it is my job to participate in, and be a witness to, this touchstone of our democracy and powerful symbol to the world. So, while I respect the decision of some of my colleagues to stay home, I will attend, but not celebrate, Friday’s ceremony."Sanders and Leahy have not responded to a request for further explanation.As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 53 Democratic representatives are skipping Trump’s swearing-in ceremony to protest the incoming Republican head of state, according to a tally by the Washington Post Among them is Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a civil rights icon who told NBC last Friday that he doesn’t consider Trump a “legitimate president.” A number of other lawmakers followed suit after Trump criticized Lewis on Twitter, calling him "all talk."In his statement, Welch said he was "sickened" by the president-elect's comments.