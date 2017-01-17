Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

U.S. Politics Vermont's Congressional Delegation Won't Join Inauguration Boycott

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 2:43 PM

click to enlarge Vermont's congressional delegation and their spouses. - MATTHEW THORSEN
  • Matthew Thorsen
  • Vermont's congressional delegation and their spouses.
Vermont’s congressional delegation will attend president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, despite a boycott movement gaining momentum among their colleagues.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), as well as Congressman Peter Welch (D-Vt.), won't be joining the protest, spokespeople for all three confirmed.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Welch said he's heard from a number of Vermonters asking him to take part in the boycott.

"However, I believe the inaugural ceremony is about more than any individual. It is about the peaceful transition of power enshrined in our Constitution," he said. "I believe it is my job to participate in, and be a witness to, this touchstone of our democracy and powerful symbol to the world. So, while I respect the decision of some of my colleagues to stay home, I will attend, but not celebrate, Friday’s ceremony."

Sanders and Leahy have not responded to a request for further explanation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 53 Democratic representatives are skipping Trump’s swearing-in ceremony to protest the incoming Republican head of state, according to a tally by the Washington Post.

Among them is Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a civil rights icon who told NBC last Friday that he doesn’t consider Trump a “legitimate president.” A number of other lawmakers followed suit after Trump criticized Lewis on Twitter, calling him "all talk."

In his statement, Welch said he was "sickened" by the president-elect's comments.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Alicia Freese

Alicia Freese
Bio:
 Alicia Freese is a Seven Days staff writer.

More by Alicia Freese

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

More on U.S. Politics

Latest in Off Message

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation