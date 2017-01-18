Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Burlington / News Document Details BHA Director's Departure Agreement

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2017 at 3:52 PM

click to enlarge Sign on Burlington Housing Authority headquarters on Main Street - MOLLY WALSH
  • Molly Walsh
  • Sign on Burlington Housing Authority headquarters on Main Street
Craig Zumbrun, the former executive director of the Burlington Housing Authority, collected $18,000 in severance pay and $7,000 for accrued benefits under the terms of a separation agreement he signed in December.

Seven Days obtained the agreement under a public records request earlier this month. The authority initially denied access to the pact. Seven Days was successful in appealing to BHA board chair Mike Knauer, citing state law that says compensation to public employees is a matter of public record.

Zumbrun's rocky tenure at the public housing agency began April 1, 2016. He was placed on paid leave October 20 and resigned in December.

"BHA does acknowledge that it would have terminated Mr. Zumbrun for cause if he had not resigned and that he did not engage in misconduct or gross misconduct," the signed agreement reads.

Zumbrun will be paid $100 an hour for any additional work he performs for the authority,  the largest provider of subsidized rental housing in the region.

Zumbrun declined to comment Wednesday.

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

