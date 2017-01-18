click to enlarge
Molly Walsh
-
Sign on Burlington Housing Authority headquarters on Main Street
Craig Zumbrun, the former executive director of the Burlington Housing Authority, collected $18,000 in severance pay and $7,000 for accrued benefits under the terms of a separation agreement he signed in December.
Seven Days
obtained the agreement under a public records request earlier this month. The authority initially denied access to the pact. Seven Days
was successful in appealing to BHA board chair Mike Knauer, citing state law that says compensation to public employees is a matter of public record.
Zumbrun's rocky tenure
at the public housing agency began April 1, 2016. He was placed on paid leave October 20 and resigned in December.
"BHA does acknowledge that it would have terminated Mr. Zumbrun for cause if he had not resigned and that he did not engage in misconduct or gross misconduct," the signed agreement reads.
Zumbrun will be paid $100 an hour for any additional work he performs for the authority, the largest provider of subsidized rental housing in the region.
Zumbrun declined to comment Wednesday.