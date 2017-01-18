Showing 1-1 of 1
kerryk: The small towns and some of the land owners who border the main roads, who may have in…
Walter Moses: Wasn't Pete going home to help with the family business? Why does a failed politician go to entice…
David Schein: Are 40% of Burlington voters "reactionary fringe?" No more than are the people who support the Mayor's development…
LWilliams: I would prefer to support a candidate who doesn't engage in the type of campaigning and actions that…
stickinthemud: [This is a response to the knowyourassumptions comment last evening.] Mr. KYA says that the CLC being less…