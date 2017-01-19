Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, January 19, 2017

U.S. Politics Shumlin to Head to Harvard as Visiting Fellow

Posted By on Thu, Jan 19, 2017 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge Then-governor Peter Shumlin in the Statehouse - FILE: JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • File: Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Then-governor Peter Shumlin in the Statehouse
Former governor Peter Shumlin has a new gig — enticing Harvard undergrads to get involved in politics.

The Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics has selected Vermont’s recently-departed gov as one of its visiting fellows for Spring 2017. Shumlin will mingle with students, professors and researchers, imparting political wisdom based on his experience in the governor’s office, and in the state Senate and House before that.

The institute was established in 1966 with the purpose of “inspiring undergraduates to lead lives of purpose by committing themselves to the practice of politics and governing, and to public service and the countless opportunities to serve at home and around the world.”

The other visiting fellows are New Hampshire Republican Kelly Ayotte, who lost her U.S. Senate seat last November, and U.S. Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus.

Tags: , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Alicia Freese

Alicia Freese
Bio:
 Alicia Freese is a Seven Days staff writer.

More by Alicia Freese

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

More on U.S. Politics

Latest in Off Message

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation