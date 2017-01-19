Walters: Slouching Toward Transparency

Showing 1-1 of 1
Chris in S. Burlington: When our politicians have proven to be such sell-outs and put whatever they define as economic progress above…
Donna Boutin: By going to the swearing in of the new Pres Trump shows respect for the office and most…
Donna Boutin: Little billy boy Kyle..when you out grow your pampers come back and we can have a adult talk,that…
JoRoVT: Is naming two separate departments with completely different functions in entirely separate agencies Scott's way of making state…
Ken Atwood: BHA still needs to have more changes, they lean more to renting to the refugees and less to…