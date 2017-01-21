Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Saturday, January 21, 2017

U.S. Politics Scenes From the Women's March on Montpelier

Posted By and on Sat, Jan 21, 2017 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge The crowd outside the Statehouse - ELIZABETH SEYLER
  • Elizabeth Seyler
  • The crowd outside the Statehouse
An estimated 7,000 people are expected to attend the Women's March in Montpelier this afternoon and thousands have already begun to pour into the capital city.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has arrived and addressed the crowd to thunderous applause.

"Too many women have fought for too many years for equal pay, for equal work; we are not going back," he told those assembled.

The massive crowds have caused miles-long traffic backups along north and southbound Interstate 89, according to Vermont State Police. Authorities suggest finding alternate routes to avoid the gridlock and have now closed exit 8. Exit 9 will be closed shortly, according to police.
click to enlarge A person in a car stuck in I-89 traffic shows support - CAROLYN SHAPIRO
  • Carolyn Shapiro
  • A person in a car stuck in I-89 traffic shows support
"Commuters will NOT be able to access Montpelier via the interstate and are advised to find alternate routes of travel until further notice," police said.

From Vermont State Police spokesman Scott Waterman: "Per the Montpelier City Police Chief, travel within the city is highly restricted and city roads cannot support any more people or vehicles. "

The event was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. The crowds are among an estimated 2.5 million people marching around the world. We'll update this post as news and pictures come in.

Here are some of the scenes:

