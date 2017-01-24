click to enlarge
-
Katie Jickling
-
Tad Cooke, Erick Crockenberg, Charlie Tipper
A team looking to redevelop the Moran Plant has come forward with an updated proposal for
the old coal-fired electric plant along Burlington's waterfront. It could mean finally mean movement on a project that has been plagued by untenable proposals and years of inertia.
On Monday, business owners, residents and councilors alike nearly universally praised the scaled-back plan from New Moran, Inc., the three-person development team. Tad Cooke, Erick Crockenberg and Charlie Tipper hope to break ground on the $15.4 million project by the end of 2017.
First, they must wait for approval from the city. The Community and Economic Development Office will spend the next three months reviewing the plan.
A “city-wide team” from numerous departments will evaluate the proposal on its financial viability, design, community benefits and other criteria
, according to CEDO director Noelle MacKay. We want to “see whether it makes sense for the city,” MacKay said.
The group's new proposal would include space to house the Burlington Winter Farmers Market on the first floor. Community arts space and space for local events and performances would fill the second floor. An ice skating rink, built adjacent to the existing skatepark, is proposed for outside, along with two acres of landscaped grounds.
The project “could and should be a ‘Church Street moment’ for this generation,” said Crockenberg. He called the project a “cultural and economic catalyst” for the city.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy
-
A rendering of the New Moran proposal
As proposed, the $15.4 million project would be funded by $5.8 million in tax-increment financing, along with $2.2 million in federal and state tax credits, and a $1.4 million federal grant, approved in October, "for waterproofing and flood resiliency."
The group would also seek $6 million in contributions from private donors, down from $11 million in an earlier proposal.
MacKay has promised to submit a recommendation to the city council on the viability of the proposal by the end of the first quarter. New Moran would negotiate a development agreement with the city and apply for the necessary permits. Cooke estimated that it would take an additional nine months to raise the necessary $6 million. If all goes as planned, he said, they would begin construction by the end of the year.
Cooke touted the economic impact of the project, as well as the community benefits. But, he added, it's not about personal profits. “This building really delivers to the community from the beginning," he said.
click to enlarge
-
File photo
-
Moran Plant's current state
The project has been a long time coming — more than a decade, in fact. On Town Meeting Day in 2014, Burlingtonians approved a ballot question allowing the city to demolish the building if the project didn't come through.
That same year, the city signed a memorandum of understanding with the development team. Last July, the city dissolved the MOU
that gave New Moran exclusive rights to the project and solicited new ideas from other developers.
But when CEDO issued a request for qualification in September, the city received one proposal by the December deadline — courtesy of New Moran, Inc.
At Monday's meeting, community stakeholders widely praised the project. Members from the Flynn Center for the Arts, the Burlington Farmers Market, PC Construction and other local businesses touted the project as well-designed and economically feasible.
New Moran has “reached more broadly and deeply into the community” to address local needs than any other proposed Moran developer, said Mark Naud, executive director of the Community Sailing Center. If the city lets this proposal slip, he added, “we’ll have relinquished an opportunity that we will regret.”