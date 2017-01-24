Walters: Scott Budget is More a Dare Than a Plan

terjeanderson: Phil Scott didn't run for office on a platform of abolishing local control and imposing top down decision…
Roz Slater: Sadly, there are those who will try to conflate the South Burlington City Council's concerns with F35 opposition…
The Oracle: Pam McKenzie is a former member of the South burlington city council who made illegal contributions to her…
wahrheit: So, if a suspect with a pending criminal charge in Chittenden County leaves waitress George a very generous…
knowyourassumptions: On the contrary, he's been the best thing to happen to Burlington in years. Before him we had…