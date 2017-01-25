Walters: With Fed Policy Unclear, Donovan Creates Immigrant Task Force

airportguy: It is called the the law of eminent domain. It has nothing to do with your neighborhood. You…
Penelope: Thank you Governor Scott, I am thrilled that someone finally has the courage to face down the teacher's…
terjeanderson: Phil Scott may be "responding to a very unfortunate situation", but he certainly never shared with voters that…
SchMan: Obviously Richards cares little about the fact that the airport is located in South Burlington. His attempt to…
The Oracle: Every night, Gene Richards prays for those in the airport neighborhood before he goes to sleep on his…