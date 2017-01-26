Tickets | Bernie Sanders | Best of Vermont | What's Good | Tourism
Vermont's Independent Voice

Off Message

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Burlington / Crime / Law Enforcement Burlington Police Report That Officers Use Force Less Frequently

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge Burlington police crime analyst Eric Fowler presents a use-of-force study in the Fletcher Free Library. - MARK DAVIS
  • Mark Davis
  • Burlington police crime analyst Eric Fowler presents a use-of-force study in the Fletcher Free Library.
Burlington police officers have used force against suspects less often in recent years, according to a study the police released Wednesday.

But they may be disproportionately targeting minorities,  it says.

In 2016, 21 percent of arrestees were not white, and 24 percent of the people that police used force against were not white.

Those figures have held relatively steady since 2012, according to the report. Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo said the gap is "relatively small," and "may not be statistically significant."

But department officials acknowledge one worrisome statistic: Nonwhites in Burlington were 37 percent more likely to have a firearm pointed at them than whites, according to the department's analysis of six years worth of data documenting when officers use or threaten to use force.

"We’re wrestling with why that's the case," del Pozo said in an interview. "We all know one of the problems with American society is people of color are much more likely to find themselves in situations where they're subject to arrest than whites and when we look at the demographic of those interactions... that's a problem this nation needs to wrestle with."

Burlington police crime analyst Eric Fowler presented the report on Wednesday to a community group, the Community Council of Accountability With Law Enforcement Officials. The department voluntarily compiled the report.

"We're doing this as a way to be forthcoming and transparent, "del Pozo said. "Use of force in American policing is one of the issues people have taken a profound interest in."

Mary Brown Guillory, president of the Champlain Area NAACP and a council member, said the report's suggestions that minorities are treated differently are not surprising.

"We know this to be true. It's part of our lives," she said. "The report reveals how the police think. It's a good learning experience."

Other members of the community council said that police should provide more detailed information about racial breakdowns instead of broadly classifying "nonwhites." Studies have repeatedly shown, they noted, that police treat black suspects differently than other minorities.

The study examined 1,700 use-of-force incidents — everything from brandishing a weapon to deploying pepper spray or striking suspects with a baton — from July 2010 through October 2016. The incidents are self-reported by officers.

Overall, Fowler said, the report shows that force is used in about 1 percent of police contacts with the public and in 11 percent of arrests. Such incidents have declined more than 15 percent since 2010.

"We seem to be using weaponless tactics more and threatening weapons less," Fowler said.

Tags: , , , ,

Got something to say? Send a letter to the editor and we'll publish your feedback in print!

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

About The Author

Mark Davis

Mark Davis
Bio:
 Mark Davis is a Seven Days staff writer.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Keep commenting classy! Read our guidelines...

Note: Comments are limited to 300 words.

On Topic...

Latest in Off Message

Recent Comments

Social Club

Like Seven Days contests and events? Join the club!

See an example of this newsletter...

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2017 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Website powered by Foundation