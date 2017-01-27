Walters: Black Flags for the Scott Budget

Showing 1-1 of 1
jhilt123: This guy is gonna cost us all more down the line... it's getting harder and harder to keep…
marianne1: A school spending freeze. YES, YES, YES. That is exactly what Vermont taxpayers need.
marianne1: Phil Scott has ALWAYS stated that school spending had to be rained in. Now he is doing it…
terjeanderson: Jon Greenberg - yes, as someone who has spent my life working in non-profits, I understand that not…
JohnGreenberg:
Terje Anderson:
All 501(c)(3) organizations are non-profit, but not all non-profit organizations are 501(c)(3). See
Re:
Montpeculiar: On Bill Markup Day, We Ate Cake